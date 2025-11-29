Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117,868 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,058,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $492.12 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

