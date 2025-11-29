Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Get Amcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,184,000 after buying an additional 12,803,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,111,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,077,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amcor by 136.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,807,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 7,286,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,009 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.