Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,963 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,311,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

