Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Reaches $68.18 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $13.69 or 0.00015103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $68.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00004601 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,609.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.08 or 0.00582813 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00010790 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.12 or 0.00460348 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00507926 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00093061 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,517,482 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
