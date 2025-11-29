Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Tops $0.0000

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $158.18 million and $1.51 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,459.71 or 0.99835008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,580,921,927,220 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,580,593,243,502.91298449. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001971 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $1,582,716.78 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

