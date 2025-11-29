Numbers Protocol Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $882.74 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 863,575,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 863,575,317 with 853,512,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00700225 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,200,570.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

