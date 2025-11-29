Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $41.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Global Medical REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,736.92. This represents a 28.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3,810.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $2,829,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 355,355 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,997,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2,208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 279,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $33.17 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $444.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

