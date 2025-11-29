D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives $3.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2850.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.07 price objective (down previously from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Price Performance

Shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.30. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 113.69% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Analysts forecast that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 4.6% in the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,569,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 69,516 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 25.6% during the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 6,022,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 352.0% during the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 12,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

