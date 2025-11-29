Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $2.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TLYS

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TLYS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.22 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. Tilly’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,357,692 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 40.4% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 109.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.