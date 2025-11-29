Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $2.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TLYS
Tilly’s Stock Down 2.1%
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.22 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. Tilly’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,357,692 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 40.4% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 109.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilly’s
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.