Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust $EFT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,773,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 766,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 217.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

