Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 20,696 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II $FCT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 369,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 236,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 2.6%

FCT stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

