Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3%

DUK stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

