Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. now owns 723,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 111,560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,788,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 310,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DFAX opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

