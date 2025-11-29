DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $148.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get DaVita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DaVita Trading Down 0.3%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DaVita by 56.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 187,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $113.97 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.