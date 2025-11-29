DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $148.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd.
Shares of DaVita stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $113.97 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
