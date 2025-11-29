Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank increased its position in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

