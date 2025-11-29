Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. $ARDC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1,130.5% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $13.63 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

