Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 164,979 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164,979 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:DHR opened at $226.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average of $203.16.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

