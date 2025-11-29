Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

HSY opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,115.60. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Taffet bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,786.49. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

