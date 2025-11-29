X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.50 price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 343.67% and a negative net margin of 279.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Adam R. Craig acquired 86,206 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 376,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,652.30. This represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

