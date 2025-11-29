Putnam Mast Int $PIM Holdings Lifted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 88.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Putnam Mast Int were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Putnam Mast Int during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Mast Int by 10.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 363,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Mast Int during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Mast Int alerts:

Putnam Mast Int Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE PIM opened at $3.34 on Friday. Putnam Mast Int has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Putnam Mast Int Dividend Announcement

Putnam Mast Int Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mast Int Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mast Int and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.