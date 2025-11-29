SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SPTI stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

