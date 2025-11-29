Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after buying an additional 656,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after buying an additional 658,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

