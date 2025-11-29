Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 994 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $493,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1%

RCL stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.74. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.