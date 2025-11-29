Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 7,321 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 191.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,037,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 356,775 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 79,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

NYSE PNR opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

