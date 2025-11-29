Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2,710.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.3%

KBWP stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09. The company has a market cap of $428.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $127.17.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3735 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

