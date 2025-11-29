Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $313,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,571.98. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,353. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AJG stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.86 and a 200-day moving average of $299.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $239.47 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

