Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 10,811 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,407,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,340,000 after purchasing an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,679,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,544,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,517,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.59 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

