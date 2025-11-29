Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 59,635 Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 163.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

