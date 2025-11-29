Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,279 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corpay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,731,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,643,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $295.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.