Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Workday by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Workday by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,408,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $215.69 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

