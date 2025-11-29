Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

