Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 23,549 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 49.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 122.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

