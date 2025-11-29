Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 15th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 10.0% increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NNI opened at $129.24 on Friday. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $399,754.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nelnet by 84.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after buying an additional 187,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

