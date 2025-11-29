Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sean Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $669,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,263,512 shares in the company, valued at $42,277,111.52. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UVE stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $929.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.36 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 195.0%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Insurance presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 390.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

