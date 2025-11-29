Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 15th

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 0.4%

HWCPZ stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

