Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 15th

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 0.4%
HWCPZ stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $25.70.
About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.