Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $190.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

