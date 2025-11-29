ITT Inc. (ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 31st

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ITT to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE ITT opened at $184.16 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $197.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

