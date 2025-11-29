Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Director Cary Grossman Sells 25,000 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) Director Cary Grossman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,070. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,524,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $7,094,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $36,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,814,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,717 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

