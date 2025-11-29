California Resources Corporation (CRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 4.5% increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

California Resources Stock Up 1.9%

CRC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Creative Planning grew its position in California Resources by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

