Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Shannon Devers Sells 16,777 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Shannon Devers sold 16,777 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $1,357,427.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,439.54. This trade represents a 48.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

IONS stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen set a $99.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.