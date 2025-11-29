Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEX stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 124,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

