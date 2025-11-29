Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of WNEB opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,600 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $44,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,785.16. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 220,852 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 230.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 147,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,770 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 190.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

