Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $569.72 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 0.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $569,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 458.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,557,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,120,747,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559.68. This trade represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $3,627,901.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

