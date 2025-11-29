Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,950 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $878,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $87.04 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

