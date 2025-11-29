Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Expensify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,468,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,481.60. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,754 shares in the company, valued at $414,348.22. This trade represents a 16.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,724 shares of company stock worth $212,215. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.69. Expensify has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.