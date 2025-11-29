Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $1,371,875,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $162,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.