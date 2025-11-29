Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 20,620 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BMRN opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.