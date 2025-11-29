Groupama Asset Managment Sells 5,198 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 86.8% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $193.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

