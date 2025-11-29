Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AstraZeneca stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $92.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

