XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $539,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Terex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,690.52. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

